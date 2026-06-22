Winlock Woman Injured in I-5 Crash Near Napavine—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a Winlock woman injured yesterday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 5 near Napavine.

The Washington State Patrol says that around 3:08 p.m., 59-year-old Angela Webb of Yuma, Arizona, was going northbound around milepost 70 in a 2008 Honda Accord when she failed to slow for traffic. This resulted in her rear-ending a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by 62-year-old Debra Larsen of Winlock, and both vehicles came to rest against the side barrier.

Larsen was taken from the scene to Providence Centralia Hospital; Webb was uninjured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and neither was suspected of being under the influence. Webb has been issued a citation.