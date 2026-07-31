100 Angels - Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG
BECOME AN ANGEL
KLOG, Cookin' Country and Solid Rock 101.5 The Blitz are teaming up with Life Mortgage and Dick Hannah Toyota to find 100 Angles to donate $100 each and help support "Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center."
Just click below, or drop off a $100 check or cash at KLOG/KUKN/Blitz, 506 West Cowlitz Way in Kelso. You'll receive a limited edition 100 Angels Tumbler thanks to Dick Hannah Toyota and 100% of your donation will go to Cowlitz County Veteran's Service Center.