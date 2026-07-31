100 Angels - Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG

KLOG, Cookin' Country and Solid Rock 101.5 The Blitz are teaming up with Life Mortgage and Dick Hannah Toyota to find 100 Angles to donate $100 each and help support "Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center."

Just click below, or drop off a $100 check or cash at KLOG/KUKN/Blitz, 506 West Cowlitz Way in Kelso. You'll receive a limited edition 100 Angels Tumbler thanks to Dick Hannah Toyota and 100% of your donation will go to Cowlitz County Veteran's Service Center.