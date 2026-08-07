Former Longview City Manager Fired Again by Battle Ground—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

August 6, 2026

US Speaker in Vancouver

August 7, 2026

Gifford Pinchot Fires

Gifford Pinchot Fires

Katie Nelson

August 7, 2026

(Packwood) — There are three fires currently burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The Skyo Fire near Packwood has been contained, but there is another fire in […]
    Read the Full Story
    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Gifford Pinchot Fires

    (Packwood) — There are three fires currently burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

    The Skyo Fire near Packwood has been contained, but there is another fire in the area, the Backbone Fire. That wildfire is near the boundary of Mount Rainier National Park, south of Stevens Canyon Road. Smoke may be visible from Highways 12 and 123, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

    The High Lava Fire is burning in Skamania County about 10 miles northwest of Stabler and was first reported July 23 after a lightning storm in the area. It’s estimated at just over 400 acres.

    Multiple roads near the fire are closed, including the West Crater Trail, West Crater Trailhead and Soda Peaks Trailhead. The Soda Peaks Trail remains accessible from the Trapper Creek Trailhead. 

    Katie Nelson

    Leave a Reply

    Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG

    Related LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS BROUGHT TO YOU BY

    Get Digital Targeted Advertising
    Listen to Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG Live