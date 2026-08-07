Gifford Pinchot Fires

(Packwood) — There are three fires currently burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

The Skyo Fire near Packwood has been contained, but there is another fire in the area, the Backbone Fire. That wildfire is near the boundary of Mount Rainier National Park, south of Stevens Canyon Road. Smoke may be visible from Highways 12 and 123, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The High Lava Fire is burning in Skamania County about 10 miles northwest of Stabler and was first reported July 23 after a lightning storm in the area. It’s estimated at just over 400 acres.

Multiple roads near the fire are closed, including the West Crater Trail, West Crater Trailhead and Soda Peaks Trailhead. The Soda Peaks Trail remains accessible from the Trapper Creek Trailhead.