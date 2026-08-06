Former Longview City Manager Fired Again by Battle Ground—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Former Longview City Manager Kris Swanson has once again been let go without cause after the Battle Ground City Council voted 4-3 last night to terminate her employment.

Andre Stepankowsky of Lower Columbia Currents reports that the decision came despite strong public opposition and just two weeks after Swanson received an above-average performance evaluation from the council. No reason for the firing was publicly given.

The move drew sharp criticism from the three dissenting council members. Councilman Shane Bowman called the decision “very rushed.” Former Mayor Troy McCoy criticized current Mayor Erik Overholser, saying maybe it is him who should be fired.

Stepankowsky reports that Swanson, who became Battle Ground’s city manager after being fired without cause by the Longview City Council in 2024, said she was blindsided by the decision and learned about it through an email from the mayor. Two of the council members who fired Swanson in Longview were in attendance at the Battle Ground meeting last night: former Mayor Spencer Boudreau and current Councilmember Kalei LaFave.

Under her contract, Battle Ground will pay Swanson about $315,000 in salary and benefits as severance. She will remain in her position for 30 days.

The council unanimously appointed Deputy City Manager Rob Ferrier to serve as acting city manager while it begins the process of finding a permanent replacement.