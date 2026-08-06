Updated Primary Election Results—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Votes continued to be counted yesterday from Tuesday’s primary election. As a reminder, the top two candidates from each race move forward to the general election in November.

There was a flip in the 3rd Congressional District race; Republican challenger John Braun now leads the pack with 39.37% of the vote share. Democrat incumbent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez sits at 37.53%, while progressive Democrat Brent Hennrich rose to 16.15%.

Both of the top two candidates released campaign statements following their victories. Braun wrote:

“Southwest Washington deserves better. Families want lower costs, better schools, safer communities, and more opportunities. Small business owners want less red tape and more freedom to grow. Fishermen want stronger salmon runs. Timber communities want better forest management and fewer burdensome regulations. Across our district, people want the same thing: leadership that puts Southwest Washington first.”

Gluesenkamp Perez’s campaign stated:

“I’m humbled by the show of support across our district, and profoundly encouraged by the values voters are demanding: loyalty to our district, rejecting unthinking partisanship, practical solutions that build more power for working Americans, and skepticism of Big Business and Big Government. Thank you to the people of Southwest Washington who have fought for these values for generations, and for the voters tonight who see those values in me.”

In the 19th Legislative District races, things continue to look promising for Democrats. In the State Representative Position 2 race, things tightened up. Democratic challenger Terry Carlson remains in first place at 42.95%, but incumbent Republican Joel McEntire is close behind at 42.13%.

There was not much change in the State Representative Position 1 race in the 19th Legislative District. Republican incumbent Jim Walsh remains in the lead at 55.73%, while Democrat Kevin Moynihan sits at 44.11%.

The next update will come by 6 p.m. today. You can check the Washington Secretary of State’s website for more details.