Man Taken In After Fire Activity at Lake

(Longview) – A man was taken into custody following a fire incident at Lake Sacajawea Monday evening.

Longview Police were notified that a man was trying to put out a fire in the grass at the Lake just off the 1600 block of Nichols Boulavard.

When officers arrived, there were no fires visible. Officers contacted the man and determined he was experiencing an apparent mental health crisis. The man was handcuffed and transported away.

Longview Police Captain Tim Watson said the man was taken into protective custody for a mental health evaluation.