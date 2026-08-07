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Castle Rock Flatbed Accident

Castle Rock Flatbed Accident

Katie Nelson

August 7, 2026

(Castle Rock) – A vehicle came off a flatbed trailer on I-5 Thursday evening, causing a collision near Castle Rock. Just before 6:15 pm, Terra Poe, 39, of […]
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    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Castle Rock Flatbed Accident

    (Castle Rock) – A vehicle came off a flatbed trailer on I-5 Thursday evening, causing a collision near Castle Rock.

    Just before 6:15 pm, Terra Poe, 39, of Napavine was driving the truck hauling an Outlander when the SUV came off the flatbed and careened into the median.  The breakaway Outlander then hit a vehicle driven by Tim Hall, 37, of Ridgefield.

    Luckily, both drivers escaped injury, but both vehicles were totaled.

    This happened near the Exit 48 on ramp in Castle Rock.

    Poe was cited for speeding and having an unsecured load.

    Katie Nelson

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