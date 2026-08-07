Nippon Disaster Support Continues

Another big donation has come through for the families affected by the Nippon Tragedy. Through the coordination of the United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties, $162,828 was donated to the Nippon Fund in the month of July. That makes the total amount donated through the United Way now $263,428.



On Wednesday, representatives presented a ceremonial check to leaders of our local AWPPW. The United Way serves as a “pass-through” organization for these donations, and they cover the overhead fees to ensure every dollar donated goes right to the families.



Lois Smith, executive director of the United Way said, “Together, these contributions represent an extraordinary demonstration of compassion, and the strength of neighbors helping neighbors. To everyone who… supported this effort in any way — thank you.”