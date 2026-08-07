US Speaker in Vancouver

(Vancouver) — House Speaker Mike Johnson was stumping in Vancouver on Thursday.



Johnson came to show support for the Republican party’s nominee for the state’s Third Congressional District John Braun.



Johnson showed up at the Trap Door Brew Pub in downtown Vancouver as part of the Republicans’ push to oust the incumbent candidate, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, and flip Washington’s highly-contested third congressional district.



Showing up and posing for pictures were State Representative Jim Walsh, Longview Mayor Erik Halverson, Kelso city councilman Keenan Harvey, former Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber and former Longview councilmember Spencer Boudreau.



Braun and Gluesenkamp Perez both advanced to the general election after securing about 40% of the primary vote in Tuesday’s election. Polling is showing a very close race leading up to November’s general election.