Missing Castle Rock Woman—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The family of a Castle Rock woman is worried and looking for answers after she has not been seen since Friday.

Lori Moore was reportedly last seen around 9 p.m. at her residence in Castle Rock. She is described as being in her mid-50s, with blond hair and black-rimmed glasses. When she was last seen, she was possibly wearing jean shorts, flip-flops, and a gray sweatshirt. Her car is a black 2018-19 Honda Accord with the license plate number BZN-5762.

The family says they have tried calling her and looking for her car with no luck. She had been planning to cook Father’s Day dinner on Saturday night but never arrived. They suspect this may have involved a friend or romantic partner at an unknown address in Castle Rock.

Her phone last pinged near the Studebaker area of Spirit Lake Highway at an unknown time.

Family members also said that Moore has a heart condition.

If you have any information on where she might be, you are asked to contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.