Personnel Changes at Cowlitz County Fire District #6—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowltiz County Fire District 6 in Castle Rock has some change-ups in their personnel.

Last week they posted that Lt. Firefighter/EMT Nate Kirby had worked his last career shift with them as he prepared to move departments. Kirby started as a volunteer in 2019 before being hired on full-time in 2023. They say that “Nate has brought a ton of knowledge, skills, strength, an endless amount of energy, and an incredible work ethic. Lucky for us Nate plans to stay on board with us as a Volunteer.”

The department has some new blood coming in. Paramedic Intern Hannah Cargill has completed her 540 hours of intern time with the department and is set to graduate paramedic school this week. Cargill started as a volunteer Firefighter/EMT in 2024. In July of last year she started paramedic school; she is set to start her full-time role with the department on August 2nd.