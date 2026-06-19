Friday:

On Friday, the Lower Columbia Coalition of Churches, a group of 24 churches in the greater Longview area, will host a Night of Hope and Healing at 6:30 p.m. at Martin’s Dock on Lake Sacajawea. There will be a community choir, prayer, and uplifting messages. This is a free event.

Songs of Hope: Longview Strong is a night of music, storytelling, remembrance, and community support, all to benefit the families impacted by the Nippon disaster. It’s Friday at 7 p.m. at Fei’s Carriage (doors open at 6 p.m.). THIS IS A 21+ SHOW.

The Zombie Outbreak is coming to the Old Three Rivers Cinema at Three Rivers Crossing this Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. One ticket gets you into all four haunted combat zones. Limited tickets are sold each night. Get yours at kelso.cinemaofhorrors.com.

Saturday:

Winlock Egg Days is this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come for a great breakfast, a 5K, a parade, a car show, vendors, live music, family fun, and, of course, chicken races! Winlock Egg Days is always the third Saturday in June. Learn more at winlockeggdays.com.

The Kids Fish Frolic is at Lake Sacajawea. Come this Saturday; registration opens at 8 a.m. at Martin’s Dock. Weigh-in is at noon, with awards to follow! This is open to all kids 14 and younger.

The Cowlitz County Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

Flat track motorcycle racing returns to the Castle Rock Fairgrounds this Saturday. Racers and fans are invited to a full day of competition, with gates opening at 10 a.m. Sign-ups begin at noon, practice starts at 3 p.m., and racing gets underway at 5 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, and dry camping is available for $25 for the weekend.

Stella Market & Vintage Decor is having a day of Vintage finds, handmade treasures, and community. Come to the Stella Luthran Chapel off Sherman Road in Longview from 10am to 4pm this Saturday.

The Rose Garden Celebration is back from noon to 4 p.m. at the Longview Public Library’s Rose Garden. All to celebrate National Rose Month, come enjoy the garden in full bloom, refreshments, a raffle, voting for your favorite roses, and advice from local rose experts.

The Sound of Sunshine welcomes summer back to the great PNW! Performed by the Pan Wizards, a Steel Magic Northwest Seattle-based ensemble, it will be at the LCC Rose Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.