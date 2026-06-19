42nd Avenue House Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Some quick action from a community member may have prevented a tragedy yesterday morning.

At around 7:33 a.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of 42nd Avenue near the Mint Valley Golf Course. Crews were quickly able to get the fire under control and prevent it from spreading significantly into the structure. Only a single room was damaged, along with the roof area directly above it.

Longview Fire says that community member Jennifer Baker was driving by the residence and noticed smoke and fire. She immediately stopped and alerted the occupants. Her actions allowed the residents to become aware of the danger and quickly evacuate before conditions got any worse.

The home remains habitable, and nobody was injured. The cause of the fire has yet to be reported.