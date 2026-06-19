Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Help in Animal Abuse Case—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it is investigating an animal abuse case that led to the death of a horse in the Clatskanie area.

The Sheriff’s Office says it first received a complaint of severe injuries to a horse in the Clatskanie area on June 4th. Their investigation found that on or about June 2nd, the horse sustained horrific injuries after being dragged by a vehicle for a significant distance in the Hazel Grove Road area. The injuries resulted in the veterinarian having to put the horse down.

Then, just this Monday, 67-year-old Jo Marie Westlind of Clatskanie was arrested on several animal abuse charges. She has since been released on bail.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public. If you witnessed a silver Ford F-150 leading or pulling a brown-and-white horse down the road, please contact Deputy Brown or Animal Control Technician Keeana Stansbury at the non-emergency number, (503) 397-1521, and reference Case Number 260025416.