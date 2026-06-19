New Cowltiz County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Hired—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has some new deputies joining its ranks. On Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Brad Thurman administered the oath of office.

The new deputies are Ryan Cooney of Kalama, Mykayla Long of Lexington, and Larry Navarro of Longview. All three have local roots, having lived in Cowlitz County long-term and being local high school graduates.

They will begin a five-month training program next month at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Vancouver.