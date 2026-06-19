New Cowltiz County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Hired—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview Man Arrested Following Multi-Year Investigation Into Organized Retail Theft—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

June 18, 2026

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Help in Animal Abuse Case—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

June 19, 2026