Longview Man Arrested Following Multi-Year Investigation Into Organized Retail Theft—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man was arrested on Tuesday following a multi-year investigation into an organized retail theft ring.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says its Crime Reduction Team arrested 39-year-old Robert Scott of Longview and booked him into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges including leading organized crime, organized retail theft, first-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree trafficking of stolen property, and money laundering.

Crime Reduction Team detectives have been investigating Scott since 2024. They suspect he directed a network of retail shoplifters to steal valuable items and then bought those items for a fraction of their value. Detectives say he would then resell the stolen merchandise through his online store.

During the investigation, tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise was located on Scott’s online store. Detectives also conducted covert purchases to confirm the stolen items.

Detectives identified and interviewed several individuals within Scott’s network who had allegedly been directed by him to steal specific items for resale to him.

The online store recorded more than $3 million in sales between 2021 and 2024.

Through a search warrant executed at Scott’s homes, detectives were able to recover about $136,000 in stolen merchandise. They also found what they described as high-value items that he purchased with the money he made.

Scott is currently being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on $50,000 bail.