Former White Pass School District Superintendent Sentenced for Child Porn Case—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The former White Pass School District superintendent was sentenced yesterday to nine years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says that 52-year-old Greggery Teel of Kelso was given 108 months in prison; the standard sentencing range for his charges was between 87 and 116 months.

Teel pleaded guilty last month to one count of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He faced four other charges that were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Teel was arrested January 13th after an investigation by the Longview Police Department. They said that multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and his internet service provider linked the sharing of child sexual abuse material to Teel’s Kelso residence.

At the time of his arrest, Teel was serving as superintendent of the White Pass School District, and he was quickly placed on leave. He previously worked as an elementary principal in the Toutle Lake School District and also held positions in the Napavine and Centralia school districts.