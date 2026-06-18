Vigil in St. Helens For City Administrator John Walsh—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The St. Helens community is invited to gather this evening to honor City Administrator John Walsh during a special candlelight vigil and waterfront concert.

The City of St. Helens, Treadway Events and the Walsh family will host the tribute at Columbia View Park as part of the city’s 13 Nights on the River concert series.

This week’s concert will feature Bon Bon Vivant, a band organizers say was one of Walsh’s favorites. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a dedication to Walsh before the music starts. Organizers will place flowers and a photo at the spot where Walsh and his family regularly attended concerts.

A candlelight vigil will follow the concert at 8:30 p.m. The vigil will include a moment of silence and a tribute from City of St. Helens staff.

The tribute comes as the search for Walsh has transitioned to a recovery effort after he disappeared in the Columbia River near the St. Helens city docks on Saturday evening.