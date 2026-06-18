Life Flight Called After Collision Monday Evening in Toledo—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

One person had to be taken via Life Flight on Monday evening after a collision in Toledo.

The Chronicle reports that several local agencies responded around 6 p.m. to Jackson Highway near Tucker Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a collision involving a Honda CR-V and a Honda sedan.

The CR-V had reportedly been traveling northbound on Jackson Highway approaching Tucker Road as the sedan was stopped at a stop sign. A witness reported the sedan turned left onto the highway toward Toledo, causing the CR-V to T-bone the driver’s door of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan was found with major injuries and was transported by helicopter to the hospital.