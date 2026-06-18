Life Flight Called After Collision Monday Evening in Toledo—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Kelso Teacher Tammy Smith Named 2027 Regional Teacher of the Year—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJune 18, 2026
Vigil in St. Helens For City Administrator John Walsh—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJune 18, 2026
One person had to be taken via Life Flight on Monday evening after a collision in Toledo.
The Chronicle reports that several local agencies responded around 6 p.m. to Jackson Highway near Tucker Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a collision involving a Honda CR-V and a Honda sedan.
The CR-V had reportedly been traveling northbound on Jackson Highway approaching Tucker Road as the sedan was stopped at a stop sign. A witness reported the sedan turned left onto the highway toward Toledo, causing the CR-V to T-bone the driver’s door of the sedan.
The driver of the sedan was found with major injuries and was transported by helicopter to the hospital.