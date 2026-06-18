Kelso Teacher Tammy Smith Named 2027 Regional Teacher of the Year—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso School District announced some exciting news yesterday: Tammy Smith, one of its special education teachers and the department chair, has been named the 2027 Regional Teacher of the Year for Educational Service District 112.

The district says the prestigious honor recognizes educators who demonstrate excellence in teaching, leadership, innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. Smith’s selection also means she will advance as a candidate for Washington State Teacher of the Year.

Smith has been with the district for more than two decades.

Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in the announcement that “Tammy embodies everything this award represents. She believes deeply in the potential of every student and works tirelessly to remove barriers so they can succeed.”

Smith’s impact is reflected in both student outcomes and school culture. Under her leadership, Kelso High School’s graduation rate for students with disabilities has reached 74.1 percent, which is significantly higher than the state average.

Beyond Kelso, Smith has helped grow Unified programming throughout Southwest Washington and has played a key role in preparing Kelso students to serve as leaders and mentors on the national stage.