Claskanie Woman Accused of Dragging Horse—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Columbia County woman was arrested on several charges earlier this week after an alleged major animal abuse case involving her horse.

Fox 12 Oregon reports that 67-year-old Jo Marie Westlind of Clatskanie was arrested after witnesses reported seeing her dragging a horse named Domingo while he was tied to the back of her vehicle. A neighbor told investigators the horse was pulled across driveways and a roadway while squealing in pain.

Westlind reportedly claimed she was trying to train the horse to load into a trailer and told concerned neighbors to mind their own business.

Authorities were alerted after Westlind took the horse to a veterinarian and was forced to put Domingo down due to the extent of his injuries. The animal reportedly suffered severe abrasions to his face, legs, chest, and side, with muscle and bone exposed in some areas. Westlind allegedly told the veterinarian the injuries were accidental and that alcohol was involved.

Westlind was arrested Monday. She was booked into the Columbia County Jail on four counts of first-degree animal abuse, two counts of aggravated animal abuse, and two counts of first-degree animal neglect.