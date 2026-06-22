St. Helens Administrator John Walsh’s Body Found—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The body of missing St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh was recovered Saturday evening, a full week after he disappeared in the Columbia River.

At around 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, the St. Helens Police Department responded after reports of a possible body in the water near the city docks. Arriving officers were able to confirm it was Walsh. He was found in the same area where he was last seen on the evening of June 13th.

This concludes a week of searching the river by multiple local agencies.

Earlier Saturday, the City of St. Helens honored Walsh during the annual St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade.

Walsh served as St. Helens city administrator for nearly 14 years. City officials said he will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his community, and his profession.

Police have previously stated they believe Walsh accidentally fell into the river and that there is no indication of foul play.