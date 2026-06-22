Crash During Woodland Planters’ Days Festival—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A beloved long-time annual event ended with a major scare; one person was injured Sunday after a classic car drove into a storefront during the Woodland Planters Days Festival.

Fox 12 Oregon reports that the incident happened during the festival’s annual car show in downtown Woodland. It appears that a 1930s hot rod suddenly reversed into a crowd and crashed into a business along Davidson Street.

One person was hit, causing them to be transported by ambulance to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has yet to be released.

The crash damaged the Woodland True Value Hardware building.

The cause of the collision has yet to be released by authorities.