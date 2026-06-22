Castle Rock Man Killed in Wahkiakum County Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Castle Rock man was killed Friday evening after a collision on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County.

First responders were sent to milepost 41 of the roadway, near Cape Horn, at around 9:24 p.m. There, they discovered a two-vehicle collision, and 41-year-old Vance Baldwin was declared dead at the scene.

Three Cathlamet residents were also injured, and one of them had to be Life Flighted. 24-year-old Mason Wilson was taken by helicopter to Portland Emanuel Hospital. 55-year-old Todd Wilson was also taken there; however, he went by ambulance, and 55-year-old Nichole Wilson was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.

The Washington State Patrol says that Baldwin had been traveling eastbound, driving negligently, in a 2011 Chevy Aveo, while Todd Wilson was going westbound in a 2015 GMC van. Baldwin crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck the van. This caused the Aveo to come to rest on the westbound right shoulder; the van came to rest blocking the westbound lane.

Everyone in the van had been wearing a seatbelt; it is not known if Baldwin had been wearing one. It is also currently not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.