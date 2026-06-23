Tim’s Bar & Grill Nippon Fundraiser—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Castle Rock Man Killed in Wahkiakum County Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJune 22, 2026
Nippon Dynawave Disaster 4 Week Vigil—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJune 23, 2026
The fundraiser Saturday at Tim’s Bar and Grill for the Nippon Dynawave victims’ families was a success. A total of $3,500 was raised during the pool tournament, which included $825 contributions from Shayne’s Diesel and Auto Repair and Triple 7 Trucking. Pool players from around the Pacific Northwest participated and contributed.