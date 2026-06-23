Nippon Dynawave Disaster 4 Week Vigil—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Today marks four weeks since the tragic events of May 26th, 2026, at the Nippon Dynawave mill. The Nippon Dynawave disaster killed 11 people and injured many more.

Today, another vigil is being held. At 7 p.m., people will gather at the Nippon memorial site at the Gate 10 entrance. People are asked to park at the Chevron station and walk over. The gate is at the intersection of Washington Way and Industrial Way.