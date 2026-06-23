Cowlitz County Roadwork Schedule—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz County has released its roadwork schedule for this week.

County road crews will continue chip sealing today in the Goble Creek area. The plan is to continue on North and South Goble Creek Loop Roads, followed by Rose Valley Loop, Young Road, Cunningham Road, North and South Maple Hill Roads, Madera Drive, Witherbee Road, and Brighton Place by the end of the day tomorrow. Then work will move to the Streeter area in Silver Lake on Thursday and continue there next week off Hall Road.

Lakeside Industries will continue asphalt pavement overlays through the end of the month on weekdays. Their plan is to continue working on Coal Creek Road, grinding and paving one lane at a time today through Thursday. Crews will be grinding on Columbia Heights Road on Friday, and then next week they will be paving the roadway.