Lewis & Clark Bridge Blocked by Stalled Vehicle—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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Traffic was backed up onto Oregon Way and Industrial Way yesterday after there was a vehicle blockage on the Lewis & Clark Bridge.
At around 11:00 a.m., the Washington Department of Transportation reported that there was a stalled vehicle blocking the southbound lane, causing delays.
The bridge was impacted for over an hour, with the vehicle not being cleared until around 12:15 p.m.