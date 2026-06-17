City of Longview Seeking Community Input on Budget Priorities Survey—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Longview is inviting residents to give their opinions on the upcoming 2027-28 biennial budget.

A survey is available for residents to fill out and share their budget priorities. This comes after the council identified community input as an important part of the budget process during its annual Council Summit earlier this year.

The survey asks residents to share their perspectives on City services, programs, and future investments. Responses are anonymous and will help inform City Council discussions as the City develops its 2027-2028 budget.

The results of the survey will be shared with the council as it begins budget discussions this summer. The survey is open through midnight on June 30th. You can find it at: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=c1kmWbBb5k-fLVaiF7JUdv3xbaVuQ-JFg3vUZcHnxEZUNUpKOUVDS0g5S0FHVURPWkwzNEhKT0ZZSi4u&fbclid=IwY2xjawSfhkVleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEevPf7tgQs1OKa8agycFCJB0t8TU0MU32prEvyr8XbuyWmGsf7R6XdotT8Kq0_aem_LDu8tMcAmbZzdu89IBjH-w&route=shorturl