Kids, come get free nutritious meals during summer break! Please note, meals must be consumed on each respective sight, and no meals will be served on Friday, July 3rd. Meals will be served at the following locations, dates and times:

-Kelso High School (1904 Allen Street) will serve breakfast from 8:15am-8:45am, and lunch from 11am to 12:30pm, Monday- Friday from June 22nd to July 31st. To find the cafeteria, go inside the main doors, to the end of Main St, and to the left.

-Kelso Public Library (351 Three Rivers Drive) will serve lunch from noon-1pm, Tuesday-Friday from June 23rd to July 31st. Find the KPL inside Three Rivers Crossing.

-Lexington Elementary School (200 Boardwalk Way) will serve lunch from 12:30pm-1pm, Monday-Thursday from June 22nd to July 30th. To find the cafeteria, go through the main doors, then to the left.

-Wallace Elementary School (1213 South 5th Avenue) will serve lunch from 11am-11:30am, Monday-Thursday from June 22nd to July 30th. To find the cafeteria, go through the main doors. The cafeteria will be straight ahead.

-Barnes Elementary School (401 Barnes Street) will serve lunch from 11:45am-12:15pm, Monday-Thursday from June 22nd to July 30th. To find the cafeteria, go inside the left cafeteria doors.

Any further questions on menus and more? Contacts Nutrition Services at (360) 501-1807.