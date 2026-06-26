Weekend Events 6/26-6/28/2026—Class Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

It’s the 25th Annual PIGYS – Puget Island Garage and Yard Sales this Friday through Sunday, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop over 35 sales, with maps available as you cross the bridge from Cathlamet or as you exit the ferry onto Puget Island. The Elochoman Marina Street Market will be at PIGYS on Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Little Island Creamery on Puget Island.

Saturday:

The 5th Annual Big Smoke BBQ, Music and Brews Festival is back Saturday and Sunday with free admission at Haydu Park in Kalama. There will be 40 professional pitmasters, plus craft brews, wine, spirits, outdoor vendors, kids’ activities, and live music all weekend long! Get tickets for the Friday Pre-Smoke Kickoff Concert featuring The Fretliners by visiting bigsmokebarbecue.com.

Rev up for a great cause at the Sixth Annual Hot Rods for HEVIN! It’s Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Three Rivers Crossing mall in Kelso. It’s an incredible car and bike show, all to benefit local veterans. There will also be raffles, great food, and lots of family fun!

For one day only, the Mt. St. Helens Creation Center is hosting what they are calling the “Raise the Roof” Benefit Garage Sale. Come Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as they clear out the vault to raise funds for their New Roof Campaign.

The Cowlitz County Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

Mud Day at the Children’s Discovery Museum is this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.! It’s free, fun, and muddy. Make a mud hut, have fun in the mud pools, go on an adventure, and enjoy snacks in the Lower Columbia School garden and a craft with the Cowlitz County Museum.

Looking for a fun afternoon and a great cause? Join Reign Church on Saturday at 3 p.m. at 1209 North Minor Road in Kelso for Bingo! Win your share of over $500 in bingo prizes, plus 10 raffles and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds help send local kids and youth to summer camp.

FEEL THE THUNDER. For the first time, the Monster Truck Nitro Tour is stopping at the Castle Rock Raceway! This Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., it’s incredible: 10,000-pound car-crushing giants competing in racing, freestyling, and wheelie contests.

Sunday:

The Castle Rock Sunday Market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday from May to October (weather permitting), right at Haircut Express in Castle Rock.