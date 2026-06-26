One Month Since Nippon Dynawave Disaster—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Today marks one month since the events of May 26th, 2026, now known as the Nippon Dynawave Disaster. Around 7:08 a.m. that morning, a massive chemical tank failed, killing 11 workers and injuring many more.

The investigation into the catastrophe remains ongoing, with details not expected to come out for months.

With the events, Nippon has been under further scrutiny for some past accidents. In a report yesterday, KIRO 7 News said that it discovered a new safety incident that occurred back in February. A May 6th voicemail was sent to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries reporting that, months earlier, a worker had fallen chest-deep into a sinkhole filled with hot water and paper stock after a valve was left open. The worker was not injured, and investigators classified the incident as a near miss.