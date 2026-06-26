New Permanent Kelso DOL Office—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There will no longer be a need to travel or wait for mobile office hours to get your licensing needs taken care of. The Washington State Department of Licensing says that a new permanent Kelso DOL office is opening next Thursday, July 2nd.

The new office will be at 711 Vine Street, the same spot where the DOL has been coming since February with their mobile team. The new location will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a late opening at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

The previous DOL office near Wilco closed back in mid-December after a dispute with the landlord over a leak in the roof. Since then, residents have had to wait for mobile office hours or drive to DOL offices in either Vancouver or Centralia.