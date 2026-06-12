Updated List of How You Can Help Families Affected by Nippon Dynawave Disaster—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Ongoing – Through June 27, the 842 Group locations will be running a community fundraiser to support families affected by the Nippon tragedy. Guests will have the option to round up their check, with contributions being directed to the Nippon Family Fundraiser.

842 Group will also match guest donations collected during the campaign up to $4,000. This is being done across our four locations: The Office 842, Triangle Tavern, Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill, and Maddalena’s Italian Café.

For anyone who would rather contribute directly, donations can also be made to the Nippon Family Fundraiser account held at Lower Columbia Longshoremen’s Federal Credit Union.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18d77SZwgN

June 11 – Come hang out with Mill City Entertainment at The Salty Beaver tonight from 4pm to 9pm. We are donating 100% of our proceeds to the families affected by the Nippon tragedy. The Salty Beaver will also donate 50% of their proceeds to those affected as well. Kid friendly so please make this a family day/night of fun and togetherness.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1C4X6EWuUQ

June 11 – After raising $3,500 last week, the Longview Early Bird Lions are once again donating all proceeds from their Thursday Kettle Corn Sale. Thursday, June 11, from 10am-4pm at the Fred Meyer parking lot on Ocean Beach Hwy.

June 13 – Colvin’s Pub & Grill is having a fundraiser on June 13th. 100% of all sales that day will be donated directly to the families. Live music that evening by Carl Wirkkala from 6pm-9pm.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZVTbhOgf6Y

June 13 – Papa Zuzu’s Pizza and the Industrial Workers of the World are uniting for a big benefit show for the Nippon families. This Saturday, noon till midnight, check out dozens of live acts at Papa Zuzu’s Pizza at 100 Pine Street in Kelso. All proceeds will go to the victims’ families. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZWsCAikcAs

June 13 – Uncaged Cycles and Scythe Brewing invite you to a Benefit Motorcycle Poker Run for the families affected by the Nippon tragedy. Saturday, June 13th. Registration at 10 at Castle Rock Axe House, kickstands up at 11. Riders twenty dollars, passengers ten. Prizes, raffles, and more—100% of proceeds help local families in need.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18ofiiy7jR

June 13 – There will be a raffle by Love In The Name of Christ Of Cowlitz County at the Fandomcon event this weekend at Three Rivers Crossing. 100% of all proceeds going to the families. Tickets are $1 with prizes donated by local businesses.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18tPXxEgf7

June 14 – KLOG, KUKN and The Blitz are proud to team up with Trolley Local.com for some family bingo and a silent auction this Sunday, June 14 from 1-4 at Lake Sacajawea to raise money for the victims’ families of the Nippon Tragedy. Bring the whole family and chairs or blankets and play bingo near Martin’s Dock starting at 1pm. Get more at Trolley Local.com.

https://www.trolleylocal.com/nippon-bingo

June 14 – Inclusion Pro Wresting’s “Momentum Shift” is Sunday, June 14th at The Youth and Family Link at 907 Douglas. Tons of matches on the card and proceeds are going to the victims’ families of the Nippon Disaster. Tickets start at just 10 bucks for veterans, students and seniors and are available at the door, or here at KLOG/KUKN and The Blitz, 506 West Cowlitz Way in Kelso. Doors at 3, bell at 4.

https://www.facebook.com/share/17pxeDLPDx

June 14 – Three Rivers Crossing is doing a Community Spaghetti Feed on Sunday, June 14th starting at 11am. Raffles and music too. All money raised is going to the families of the Nippon Tragedy.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1Ek6BAPhBD

June 17 – K&M Drive-In will be hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, June 17 from 3:00pm – 7:45pm. 100% of proceeds of the raffle baskets will go directly to the Lower Columbia Longshoremen’s Federal Credit Union fund that has been set up. Additionally, K&M Drive-In will be donating proceeds from that night to the fund.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Jg368PSkv

Friday June 19 – Fei’s Carriage will be hosting “Songs of Hope: Longview Strong”, an acoustic benefit concert with all proceeds going to the families impacted by the Nippon tragedy. The show is Saturday evening, June 19th, with doors opening at 6pm and the show starting at 7pm. Tickets are $10 at the door, the show is 21 and up.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CDhZMn27d

The Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Central Labor Council and Longview/Kelso Building Trades have set up an account at Lower Columbia Longshoreman’s Federal Credit Union for donations to victims’ families. All money raised will go to victim’s families.

https://www.lclfcu.org

Donations can also be made to @cwclcfamilysupport through Venmo. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BGtZVJo7v

Red Canoe and Fibre Federal Credit Union are be joining Lower Columbia Longshoremen’s Federal Credit Union in collecting donations to support AWPPW’s efforts in helping those impacted by the recent Nippon Plant Implosion.

Cowlitz PUD – We’re coming together to support the immediate families affected by the tragedy at Nippon Dynowave. In partnership with the PUD Credit Union, Red Canoe, Lower Columbia Longshoremen’s Federal and Fibre Federal, donations are being collected.

Ways to donate:

• ACH Transfer

o Routing #: 323380795

o • Electric Bill Assistance Fund: Acct #2356

o • Community Partnership Fund: Acct #0001

• In Person: PUD Credit Union (cash or check)

• By Mail: PUD Credit Union, 960 Commerce Ave. In Longview

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1HWRM6nBEp

Free EMDR Group Therapy is available now for those impacted by the Nippon incident. Find support, healing, and tools to move forward in a safe, confidential setting. Call Northwest Psychological Resources at 360-414-8600. You don’t have to go through this alone.

United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties will be assisting with Nippon donations that need to be made to a 501(c)(3) organization, as a ‘pass through’, to the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council Nippon fund that has been set up. 100% of all donations will go directly to this fund, with no administrative fees taken by United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties. cowlitzunitedway.org/nippon-dynawave

Attention local pastors and ministry leaders: In the aftermath of the Nippon tragedy, you shouldn’t have to carry the emotional load alone. Join Love INC and the American Red Cross on Tuesday, June 23rd for a Pastoral Support and Community Resilience Luncheon. Call Shannon at 360-430-6447 to RSVP.