2026 August Primary Election One Week Away—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

You now have only one week left to get your ballots in for the August 4th primary election.

In this cycle, your ballot includes the 3rd Congressional District race, state legislative races, state Supreme Court positions, several county races, and precinct committee officers. The top two candidates in each race will move on to the November general election. Currently, voter turnout in Cowlitz County is listed at 11.27%.

A voter guide was sent out to registered voters in recent weeks with information on candidates. If you did not receive one or lost it, that voter’s guide can also be found on the Cowlitz County Elections Office website.

Also, if you have not registered to vote yet, it’s not too late to do so. You can register in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office up until 8 p.m. next Tuesday, when ballots are due. Ballots can be returned either in person at the Elections Office, via a drop box, or by mail so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.