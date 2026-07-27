East Lewis County Wildfires—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NEws

In east Lewis County, the Skyo Fire has now reached 139 acres and is just 5% contained.

The lightning-caused fire is burning about three miles west of Packwood, north of Highway 12.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has now taken command of the fire. Crews, along with helicopters and other aircraft, are working to keep the fire as small as possible.

The other major fire that broke out from lightning last week in the area, the Dog Mountain Fire near Glenoma, is almost out. It is just 5.4 acres in size and 95% contained.