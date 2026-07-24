Donald Eugene Earlywine: March 2, 1943 – July 13, 2026

ST. HELENS- Don, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away July 13, 2026. He was 82 years old. Born on March 2, 1943, in Portland, Oregon to his parents, Minnie and Donald Earlywine.

He was an avid wrestler at Park Rose Jr. and Sr. High Schools. Don and his older brother Sumner were united and made up the Force family of 5 brothers.

Don entered the Army on August 13, 1965, until September 15, 1968, and later the Oregon National Guard. Don served in the Cuban Missile Crisis with the 82nd Airborne, he then went to Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne until September 1968, both units as a paratrooper.

He married Anna Obermeier November 22, 1969, in Warren, Oregon. They had 2 children, Kevin in 1970 and Kimberly in 1973. Don was a long-haul truck driver which he enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada.

In between truck driving he enjoyed his deer and elk hunting trips to Eastern Oregon and fishing trips. Due to the long-haul trucking Don, Annie and the kids moved from Oregon to Iowa for a while. He enjoyed truck driving with his Uncle Raymond Williams. Don and Annie enjoyed a train trip to San Diego, California for a 50th reunion of Veterans from the 173rd Airborne.

Don was preceded in death by his father Donald Earlywine, Dad Dale Force, Mother Pat Force, brothers Sumner Earlywine, David Force, Nephews John and Mike Earlywine.

Don is survived by his wife of 56 years Annie of St. Helens, Oregon, son Kevin and Tabitha, granddaughters Jozlynn and Amelia of Vancouver, Washington. Daughter Kim and Darren Laney, granddaughter Dawn Marie of Clatskanie, Oregon.

A celebration of Life will be held August 8, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church, 5690 Ross Road, Warren, Oregon 97053.