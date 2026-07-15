Linda Norwood Johnston: August 22, 1943 – May 7, 2026

ST. HELENS- Linda Norwood Johnston died unexpectedly on May 7, 2026 in La Pine Oregon, she was 82.

Linda was born on August 22,1943 in San Anselmo, Calif. to Roderick and Ruth Norwood. Linda attended Saint Rafael Catholic elementary school then San Rafael High School graduating in 1961. In 1962 the family moved to Oregon and settled in Saint Helens. Linda worked in Portland for a few years but always wanted to be an Airline Stewardess and pursued her dream becoming a stewardess for Western Airlines, stationed out of San Francisco, where she met Art Johnston. They were married in 1968. They settled in Saint Helens where Art worked for his father in law at Rod Norwood and Associates. Their first son Tom was born in 1969 followed by their daughter Jill in 1976 and son Matthew in 1978. Besides being an amazing stay at home Mom, Linda was very involved in the community especially with Saint Fredrick church, where she helped on many committees. When Linda went back to work she worked in Portland for several years then obtained her Realtor license and worked for John L Scott in Saint Helens. In 2003 she decided she wanted to move to Central Oregon she finally settled in La Pine Oregon and loved it also working in Real Estate. She was very involved in the community of La Pine especially their Chamber of Commerce.

Linda is survived by her three Children, Tom Johnston, Jill Johnston, Matthew Johnston (Jamie) plus six beautiful Grandchildren, Abigail, Catherine, Elizabeth, Amelia, Carden and Bryce, her sisters Anne Ritenour and Gail Young and three nephews, Rob Templeton, Kevin Templeton and Christopher Young.