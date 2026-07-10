Alice Swaim: October 11, 1931 – July 4, 2026

RAINIER- Alice Swaim of Rainier, Oregon passed away July 4, 2026, at her home at the age of 94. Alice was born October 11, 1931, to Elmer and Eva (Martin) Felker in Grenada, Mississippi, she was 1 of 9 siblings.

At the age of 16 she married Billy Joe Swaim, they moved out to Oregon in 1951 where she worked for Armour & Co. as a meat packer for 29 years until her retirement in December of 1983. She was a member of the Shiloh Basin Church for many years and then a member of Warren Baptist Church. She served as a mother & grandmother figure to many in the area.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Billy Joe; 5 siblings Reba, Hugh, Chism, Jay, and Paul. She is survived by her 3 daughters; Eva Freinwald, Nancy (Tom) Limnell, and Debbie (Jeff) Smith; 3 siblings Dale, Gail, and Lee; 6 grandchildren; Tommy, Paul, Rachel, Billy, Jeffery, and Allyson; 11 great grandchildren; Josie, Aubree, Natascha, Kelsey, Kaleb, Riley, Konner, Kayden, William, Andrew, and Jonas; and 2 great great grandchildren; Buckley, and Baker; as well as her sister and brother in law Jeanette, and Bill.

A funeral will be held July 24, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon, with burial at Kobel Cemetery to follow.