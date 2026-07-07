Linda Marie King: November 19, 1945 — June 23, 2026

KELSO- Linda Marie King, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2026, in Kelso, Washington, at the age of 80. Born on November 19, 1945, in Longview, Washington, Linda was a lifelong resident of Cowlitz County whose energy, generosity, and unwavering commitment to her loved ones touched all who knew her.

Linda’s early years in Castle Rock were shaped by the steady love of her parents, Dave and Miriam Smith. She graduated with a high school diploma, laying the foundation for a life of purpose and involvement in her community.

In 1965, Linda married Ray King, and together they built a cherished partnership rooted in hard work, shared dreams, and deep devotion to family. United both in life and enterprise, Linda and Ray were proud owners of King’s Crane Service. Their business was a testament to their resilience, teamwork, and commitment, and remains an enduring part of their legacy.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Linda is survived by her daughter, Melissa King-Hubert (Buzz); her son, John King (Michel); her beloved grandchildren, Samantha Marston (Chase), Tucker McKune (Chelsey), Chevy McKune (Semere), Jack Hubert, and Hunter Hubert; and her great-grandchildren, Aliyah Marston, Macie Marston, and Keaton McKune. Linda is also survived by her brothers, Rob Smith and Mark Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray King, her parents, Dave and Miriam Smith, and her sister, Beverly Lewis.

Those closest to Linda knew her as the cornerstone of her family—a matriarch whose strength was matched by her compassion. Many regarded her as a force not to be reckoned with, someone who stood firmly by those she loved. Her contributions extended well beyond her immediate circle. Linda dedicated her time as a member of the Kelso Elks and the WA State Snowmobiling Association (WSSA), and she freely offered her energy and care as a volunteer at Community Home and Health Hospice, Brew and Bites, and Bethany’s FISH program (CAP).

Linda’s presence brightened all occasions. She found great joy in gardening and tending to her cherished flowers, shopping, cooking meals to bring everyone together, dancing, and cruising in classic cars with Ray. Meaningful moments with her “club girls” and embracing every opportunity to travel with family filled her life with laughter and warmth.

Friends and family alike acknowledge that words fall short of capturing Linda’s essence. Her loving, kind, and caring nature made a profound impact on everyone fortunate enough to share her path. Her memory will endure in the hearts of those who continue her legacy of warmth, dedication, and unwavering support.

Linda Marie King will be missed dearly, yet her spirit remains a guiding light for all who knew her. As we remember Linda, we give thanks for a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend — a woman whos kindness truly knew no bounds.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, July 26th, 2026 at the Kelso Elks Lodge at 1pm for those whom loved Linda.