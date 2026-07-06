Ronald Wayne Gamet: November 7, 1966 – June 30, 2026

ST. HELENS- It is with profound sadness and heartfelt gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the peaceful passing of Ronald W. Gamet, cherished partner, devoted son, and beloved brother, who departed this world on June 30, 2026. Ronald, affectionately known as Ron, was surrounded by the love of his family at his home as he courageously concluded his battle with a long-term illness.

Born on November 7, 1966, in the close-knit community of St. Helens, Oregon, Ron was the treasured son of Bonnie Gamet Varney and the late Ron Gamet. From a young age, Ron exhibited a profound connection to the great outdoors, a passion that would guide and enrich his life. He spent his early years exploring the natural wonders of Oregon, cultivating a deep appreciation and respect for nature that he carried with him throughout his life.

Ron was a skilled metal fabricator, a profession that not only showcased his remarkable craftsmanship but also reflected his dedication and work ethic. His colleagues and friends remember him as a man of integrity and kindness, someone who took immense pride in his work while always being ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

An avid outdoorsman, Ron was most at peace when surrounded by nature’s beauty. His love for hunting, fishing, clam digging, and crabbing was matched only by his enthusiasm for motocross, where he found freedom and exhilaration on the racetrack. These pursuits brought him joy and solace, and he shared many treasured memories with friends and family during countless adventures in the wild.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ron Gamet, and his brother, Tim Gamet. He is survived by his loving partner, Gail Knotts, who stood by his side with unwavering support and love. He is also survived by his devoted mother, Bonnie Gamet Varney, his caring stepfather, Mike Varney, his sister, Michelle Saalfeld, and brother-in-law, Joe Saalfeld. Though Ron did not have children of his own, his familial bonds were strong and enduring, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

A service to honor and celebrate Ron’s life will be held on July 31, 2026, at 3:00 PM at the Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon. Friends and family are invited to gather and share in the remembrance of a man whose life was marked by love, resilience, and a deep connection to the world around him.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a local wildlife conservation charity, reflecting Ron’s enduring spirit and his commitment to preserving the natural beauty he so cherished.

As we bid farewell to Ron, we find solace in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who were fortunate enough to have known him. His spirit remains forever intertwined with the rustling leaves and the gentle lapping waves, a testament to a life lived with passion, purpose, and love.