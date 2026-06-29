Carol Jane Lee: April 11, 1936 – June 6 2026

LONGVIEW- Carol Jane Lee (née Purrier) passed away peacefully on June 6, 2026, in Longview, Washington. She was born on April 11, 1936, in Vancouver, Washington, and throughout her 90 years touched the lives of many with her warmth, kindness, and unwavering devotion to her family.

Raised in Southwest Washington, Carol was a proud graduate of Kelso High School in 1954. She went on to complete one year of college at Lower Columbia College in 1955, demonstrating an early commitment to learning and personal growth. It was during these formative years that Carol built the strong foundation of values she would carry throughout her life.

On April 6, 1956, Carol married Arnold R. Lee, beginning a devoted partnership that lasted until his passing. Their marriage was one of deep understanding and affection, marked by shared adventures, love, and the joys and challenges of raising a family together.

Carol was a loving, caring mother to three daughters—Jeannette Lapham, Susan Hopkins, and Sandra Holmes—whom she nurtured with steadfast support. She was a supportive mother and wife, always available to her family, and her presence provided comfort and encouragement through all of life’s moments. Carol’s pride extended to her grandchildren: Jesse Lapham, Bill Lapham, Anna Holmes, and Rachel Holmes. She also cherished the accomplishments and growth of her great-grandchildren, celebrating each milestone with joy.

Even amidst life’s challenges, Carol embodied grace, patience, and resilience, leaving an enduring legacy for all who knew her.

Family meant everything to Carol, and she treasured the bonds she held close. The memories made as a young child during summers at her grandmother’s house in Long Beach, Washington, remained a touchstone in her life—moments she fondly recalled throughout the years. These early days instilled in her a love for simple pleasures and time spent with loved ones. Later, Carol and Arnie filled their summers with road trips and vacations, journeying to such memorable places as Reno, ball tournaments in Yakima, and wonder-filled sites like Mt. Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, and Bryce Canyon. These adventures were both a testament to their shared spirit and the importance they placed on making memories together.

In her younger years, Carol found joy in golfing and bowling, sharing laughter and camaraderie with friends and family. At home, she was an excellent homemaker and a master in the kitchen, known for her cooking and baking. Her nimble hands created beautiful works of art through sewing, knitting, and crocheting, and these lovingly crafted items became cherished keepsakes among those who received them.

Carol’s strengths as a homemaker complemented her gentle heart. She was deeply proud of raising three daughters to become responsible and caring adults, and the love she poured into her family was evident in every gesture, large and small. Even amidst life’s challenges, Carol embodied grace, patience, and resilience, leaving an enduring legacy for all who knew her.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Jeannette (Russell) Lapham, Susan (Mike) Hopkins, and Sandra Holmes; and her grandchildren, Jesse Lapham, Bill Lapham, Anna Holmes, and Rachel Holmes. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Arnold R. Lee; her father Ray Purrier; her mother Dorothy Purrier; and her brothers Jerry Purrier and Bob Purrier.

Those who mourn Carol’s passing will remember her for her loving heart, her generous spirit, and her unwavering commitment to family. Her life was one of devotion, kindness, and simple joys—a life lived well and fully, and a legacy that continues through those who loved her and were loved by her.