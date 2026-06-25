Dan Allen Huntington: June 22, 1952 – June 18, 2026

LONGVIEW- Dan Allen Huntington, affectionately known to many as “Chop,” passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026, in Longview, Washington, after a courageous year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 73 years old.

Dan was born on June 22, 1952, in Longview, Washington, and remained deeply connected to the community throughout his life. He graduated from R.A. Long High School with the Class of 1970 and went on to build a life defined by service, adventure, and unwavering dedication to others.

Dan was a man with an incredibly big heart who would go almost anywhere to help someone in need. He was a protector, a teacher, a mentor, and a true friend to everyone he met. His kindness, strength, and generosity left a lasting impression on countless lives.

One of Dan’s greatest passions was teaching Taekwondo. For nearly 35 years, he dedicated himself to the martial arts, earning the rank of 8th Degree Black Belt and teaching thousands of students. Through his instruction, he instilled discipline, confidence, respect, and perseverance in generations of students. He took great pride in watching his former students grow, often attending their graduations, weddings, and other milestones long after they had left his classes.

Dan was also a proud rider with Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), where he worked to support and protect children facing difficult circumstances. Helping others—especially children—was central to who he was.

A lifelong adventurer, Dan embraced life with enthusiasm and fearlessness. He enjoyed bungee jumping, skydiving, white-water rafting, traveling the country on his motorcycle, and seeking out new experiences wherever he could find them. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family and was especially proud to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events and celebrate their accomplishments.

Dan is survived by his son, Andrew Huntington; daughter-in-law, Kaela Huntington; and his beloved grandchildren, Jolie, Carson, and Ruby. He is also survived by his nephews Aaron Huntington, Travis Huntington, Jason Machen, and Shawn Machen, along with many extended family members, friends, students, and fellow riders whose lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Huntington; his mother, Charlotte Dumbauld; his father, Arthur Huntington; his sister, Linda Floyd; and his brother, Gary Huntington.

Dan’s legacy lives on in the thousands of students he taught, the children he helped protect, the friendships he forged, and the family he loved so deeply. His courage, compassion, and adventurous spirit will never be forgotten.

A memorial service celebrating Dan’s life will be held on July 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at Steel Chapel in Longview, Washington.

Though he may no longer ride beside us, teach, or cheer from the sidelines, his influence and spirit will continue to guide all who were fortunate enough to know him.