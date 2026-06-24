Eleanor A. Clapp-Shumaker: June 8, 1938 — June 3, 2026

LONGVIEW- Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Eleanor A. Clapp-Shumaker died June 3, 2026 at the age of 87. Eleanor was born in Longview, Washington to Rudolph and Allie Laulainen. A life-long resident of Longview, Eleanor graduated from R. A. Long High School (1956) and was elected Lower Columbia College’s first female ASB president (1957). While attending LCC she met an engineering student and former Coast Guardsman, Lynn R. Clapp. They married in 1958 and raised a family together until Lynn’s passing in 1989. Eleanor continued her work, remained active at church, and participated in numerous clubs in the Longview-Kelso area. She was blessed to meet a former truck driver and Longview resident, Jack E. Shumaker. They married in 1998 and enjoyed a rich life together visiting family and spending time with friends in Yuma (AZ) until Jack’s passing in 2023.

Eleanor was the third of six children. She grew up on a small family farm across from the current Willow Grove park. Her family was part of an extensive local Finnish community. She deeply appreciated and enjoyed the company of her parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins throughout her life.

Eleanor began work as a 17-year-old with the Weyerhaeuser Credit Union (now Red Canoe Credit Union) and retired in 2001 after more than 45 years. She served as the executive assistant to every manager, including the founder, Wally Ohlfs. She was responsible for documenting countless meetings and arranging numerous events for the credit union during her tenure. Her institutional knowledge, attention to detail, and familiarity with the credit union members made her a recognizable and valuable staff member. She was proud of her longevity and the enduring service she provided until her retirement. In 1994, Eleanor was recognized as Longview’s Office Professional of the Year.

During her marriage with Lynn Clapp, Eleanor raised three boys. Activities with the family included fishing and camping, summer vacation road trips, Boy Scouts (in which all three boys attained the rank of Eagle), enduring her sons’ early musicianship (cello, clarinet, and trumpet), and attending sporting events (junior high through college athletics).

After marrying Jack Shumaker, Eleanor’s family expanded to include his sons, daughters, and their children. She welcomed the opportunities to visit with her new family members. She and Jack were intentional about making opportunities for the whole family to gather, especially during the holidays. She and Jack enjoyed travel and looked forward to their time with friends in Arizona during the winter. They participated in a number of cruises, helping to plan these events with friends and often coordinated creative costumes to enhance the experience.

Eleanor was close to her siblings and in-laws. She was a devoted grandmother and aunt, constantly sending thoughtful cards and frequently traveling to support her grandchildrens’, nieces ’and nephews ’milestone events. It is rumored that she single-handedly kept both the US Postal Service and Hallmark Cards in business.

Eleanor was involved in many clubs and organizations during her lifetime. She participated in Royal Neighbors of America, Longview Community Church choir and handbell ringers, Longview ‘23 Club, United Finnish Kaleva Brothers and Sisters, Altrusa, and Kelso-Longview Elks, and others. She relished the opportunity to serve and frequently contributed her organizational talents and secretarial skills (she was fluent in short-hand and an exceptional typist). She delighted in the many friendships that developed during her participation in these organizations. Regrettably, she was unable to sustain her involvement in these organizations later in life.

Eleanor is survived by her siblings Ernie (Carolyn) Laulainen and Elmer (Nancy) Laulainen, her three sons Mitchell (Gaylyn) Clapp, Michael (Melissa) Clapp, and Martin (Lisa) Clapp, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her stepchildren Rayeann (Steve) Philips, Jackie (Wayne) Bylsma, (Julia Shumaker), Susan Anderson, Kelly Shumaker, eleven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Lynn Clapp and Jack Shumaker, her three sisters Esther Rostad, Edith Collinsworth, and Elsie Laulainen, and a stepson Gary Shumaker.

The family appreciates the thoughtful support provided by the staff at Canterbury Gardens during the final years of her life and the gracious care given by the Richard Nau Hospice House during her final days.

Eleanor touched many lives and her life was enriched by the many family members, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances that accompanied and embraced her. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park on Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m.