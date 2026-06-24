Paul Leslie Clark: April 22, 1942 – June 3, 2026

ST. HELENS- Paul Leslie Clark was born April 22, 1942 to Raymond Clark and Effie Mann. He was born in Ashland, Oregon. He was the youngest of four boys. The family move to St. Helens, Oregon in 1953. He attended John Gumm grade School and (at that time) the new St. Helens Senior High School.

At the age of 18 he went to work for Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill (later Boise Cascade Paper Mill). He work there for 38 years. He retired in 1997 at the age of 55.

He was a life member of the St. Helens Moose Lodge #591 and a member of the Mooseheart, Illinois lodge #2655. In 1990 he became the Administrator of the St. Helens Lodge #591 and held that position for 31 years.

Paul was better known to most people as Les. Les was a scuba diver for many years. He joined the St. Helens Police reserve in about 1965 and worked with them until 1979 and retired as Captain of the Reserves. His leisure time was spent with family, hunting, fishing and hunting for brass that he could reload and shoot.

Les liked boats. He purchased over the years two boats. One was a 25ft Chris Craft and the other was a 32 ft Luhr that he planned to restore and travel the inland passage by boat to Alaska. He never got it finished.

Les was the convention coordinator for the Oregon Moose Association from 2006 until his passing.

Les leaves behind wife Jaynie of 62 ½ years, daughters Kathryn Swift (Gary). Carla Clark-Miller (Michael) and Granddaughter Ryanne Wilcox.

There will be a celebration of life on July 18 @ 1pm, at the St. Helens Moose Lodge.