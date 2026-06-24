Marilyn Gail Demyan: March 4, 1950 — June 2, 2026

ROSE VALLEY- Born to Jack (Marty) and Bernice Stewart, Marilyn joined older brothers Jack and Mike at the family homestead in Rose Valley.

She grew up in Rose Valley and attended Kelso schools, graduating from Kelso High School in 1968.

In 1969, Marilyn married Steve Demyan and from that union their daughter, LeAnn, was born. Marilyn and Steve later divorced.

She worked at various places including Kelso Capn Yoby’s, Pacific Northwest Bell as an operator, and retiring in 2025 from Delaware Plaza. Working at Delaware Plaza was a job she truly enjoyed. She was a very friendly and compassionate person. Visiting with the residents and their families always brought a smile to her face.

Growing up on the family property was always an adventure. Exploring the hill, swimming in the creek, catching and cooking crawdads, having a horse, picking berries and apples. These life experiences were also enjoyed by her daughter and grandchildren.

Other interests were family picnics, camping, going to the beach, and casino adventures with her partner in crime cousin Judy

Family was very important to Marilyn and she affectionately answered to various names; starting with Marilyn, Sis, MareMare, Mom, Booga, Gramma, Aunt Marilyn, Aunt Mimi, cousin and friend.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, parents, sister Janice, brothers Jack and Gary, nephew Kurt, and niece Pam.

Survivors in clude her brother Mike (Judy), granddaughters Brogan (Harry) and Mikalynn, grandson Cooper, and great grandchildren Ryder and Quinley. Also, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Celebration of Life for Marilyn will be held at Riverside Park in Kelso, Washington on Saturday June 20, 2026 at 1pm. There will be a potluck.

Gone too soon. The unexpected loss of this beautiful person has left a large hole in the hearts of many.

This is not goodbye, this is until we meet up again…