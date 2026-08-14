William “Bill” Roy Booth: June 22, 1952 — July 18, 2026

KELSO- Bill was born to Ariel E Taplin Booth and Albert Eugene Booth Sr. in Las Vegas, Nevada Clark County.

74 full years later Bill left this earth behind and stepped into Heaven from V A Center in Vancouver, WA. Clark County.

He had been in & out of the VA Hospital in Portland & Vancouver, WA over the past 9 months.

Survived by his wife Debra Kay Booth, children; Jason & Will, stepchildren; Travis, Joshua & Amanda.

Siblings; Lorie Sell, Debbie (Booth) Lockhart, David Booth.

Multiple Nieces and Nephews

Preceded in death; Albert Eugene Booth Sr. (father), Ariel Booth (mother), Don Jones (brother), Dixie Cook(sister), Roxie Clayton (Sister), Albert Eugene Booth Jr. (brother).

All through Jr High & High School Bill was very active in Football & well liked, made friends that have remained close even until this day. In High School he was in the position of Offensive Guard. Bill graduated from Mark Morris High School in the Class of 1970.

Bill served in the Navy during 1972 – 1974

honorably discharged. Bill was very proud of his country and the time he spent fighting for freedom.

After attending Lower Columbia College, Bill opened a business and served the Longview-Kelso for over 50 years.

Bill was the Team Manager and he Coached the Semi-Pro Football team of Cavaliers. He was active in the league long after he handed off the leadership to another. During his time as coach of these young men there are countless lives that were touched by the compassion, camaraderie, strategy sessions, and encouragement & instruction in the craft of football. Bill’s Son, Jason was among the young men he coached.

In 2024 Bill was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Bill Was honored by the V.A. with a trip to Washington DC for this event.

Bill was the 6th born of eight children. He had multiple nieces and nephews and enjoyed playing Santa to the children at Christmas time. This became a time-honored tradition in the Family and for friends as well.

Bill was fun-loving and brought fun wherever he went. He ran a fireworks stand every year. which many in the family and friends helped with.

He loved coffee and frequently had to have a cup with him any season. He referred to Donuts as Vitamin ‘D’ and His favorite chocolate chip cookies as Vitamin ‘C’.

Bill was a beloved member of his family and his absence will be felt by anyone who ever knew him.

Rest In Peace.