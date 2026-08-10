Nina Catherine Paul: August 30, 1936 — July 28, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Nina Catherine “Cathy” Paul, (Blumer), passed away peacefully on July 28, 2026, at the age of 89.

Cathy was a devoted mother, grandmother, faithful Catholic, and cherished friend. Her warmth, kindness, and quiet grace touched everyone who knew her. Many remember her as the face that welcomed them at Henri’s, the family restaurant she and Henry operated for more than 40 years. She had a deep love for music, found joy in painting watercolors, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beach.

Known for her classic elegance and appreciation of tradition, Cathy also had a playful sense of humor that brought laughter and joy to those around her. She had a special gift for finding delight in life’s simple moments and sharing it with those around her.

Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Paul, and her sons, Vince Paul and Greg Paul. She is survived by her daughters, Nina Pedersen (Paul) and Rachel Harris (James), and her son, Michael Paul (Anne). She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Christian and Andrew Pedersen, and Aiden, Olivia, and AJ Harris, along with the many family members and friends who will miss her dearly and carry her memory with them.

A funeral Mass celebrating Cathy’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at St. Rose Church in Longview, Washington.

Cathy will be remembered for her unwavering love of family, her quiet faith, her artistic spirit, and the joy she brought to every day.