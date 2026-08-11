Two Injured in Collision Involving Ambulance—KLOG 100.7 News

It was a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance at the corner of Industrial Way and Oregon Way in Longview this afternoon. Just before 1:45pm, at the intersection just down from the Lewis and Clark Bridge, an ambulance was driving Northbound on Oregon Way approaching the intersection.

For an unknown reason, the ambulance, driven by 44-year-old Qantu Curio of St. Helens, struck a Nissan Xterra driven by 72-year-old Richard Latham of Longview. The collision caused the Xterra to then strike a Subaru Forrester driven by 66-year-old Kittie Heinz of St. Helens.

When units arrived on scene, all occupants were out of the vehicles. Scott Alexander, 68, of Salem, who was being medically transported by the Columbia County Ambulance when the crash occurred, was transported from the scene by a Cowlitz Medic team. Reportedly he was strapped to a gurney during the collision, and wasn’t injured in the crash.

Heinz was injured and transported to St. John. Latham was also reportedly injured but not taken to the hospital. Another passenger in the ambulance, 29-year-old Ryan Roberts of Hillsboro, was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, although the Washington State Patrol reports drugs or alcohol were not involved.