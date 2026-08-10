Longview School Board Update Policies Preventing Child Abuse—KLOG 100.7 News

The Longview School Board will hold the first reading Monday of two policy updates aimed at preventing sexual harassment and bullying in district schools.

The policies address interscholastic activities and the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Proposed changes include more detailed definitions of child abuse and new requirements for supervising student locker rooms.

The board is expected to schedule a special meeting to approve the policies before school begins Aug. 26, giving the district time to update its publications and train staff.

The changes follow recommendations in a July 29 report by attorney Kathleen Haggard, whom the district hired to review policies on student-athlete supervision, staff training and reporting suspected sexual harassment. The review followed allegations that Mark Morris High School basketball players sexually assaulted teammates.